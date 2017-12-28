LPD Cruiser Hit By Car That Ran Red Light

A crash early Thursday morning in northeast Lincoln involved a car that ran a red light and hit a police cruiser.

It happened at Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street around 4am.

Police Officer Angela Sands told reporters the police cruiser was westbound on Holdrege, when the other car heading southbound on Cotner ran a red light.

“The officer took evasive action but was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle,” according to Officer Sands.

Sands says the front bumper of the cruiser hit the driver’s side of the car. Airbags did deploy and there were no serious injuries.

Sands says the driver of the southbound car was cited, but hasn’t been specified since the full accident report hasn’t been completed.