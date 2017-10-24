LPD: Former Middle School Student Caught After Showing Weapon To Students

Lincoln Police tracked down a former student, who allegedly brought a firearm and showed it to three students during lunch recess at Lefler Middle School on Monday.

Police tell us the 14-year-old was outside of the fence to the playground area, when lifted up the shirt and showed the gun to three students. All three reportedly said the 14-year-old was going to shoot up the school.

Police were called and looked through the area and about an hour later, the teen was caught at a business near 48th and “O”. The 14-year-old was taken to the Youth Detention Center for terroristic threats.

No weapon was found.