LPD Holding Another Gun Amnesty Day

Mark Saturday, Oct. 28 on your calendar, if you need to get rid of unwanted guns or ammunition.

Lincoln Police will hold their sixth Gun Amnesty Day at the 27th and Holdrege precinct from 10am to noon. Officer Melissa Ripley explains what happens to any unwanted or stolen guns and ammo that’s turned in.

“We check them (guns) to make sure they’re not stolen,” Officer Ripley said on Monday. “Obviously, if they are stolen we do return them to the rightful owner. But if they don’t come back stolen we end up destroying them.”

Ripley says you can drive up, drop off, drive away without questions being asked. Guns should be transported in the trunk or back seat in an open box, bag or container. Let the officers working remove the guns for safety reasons. Since doing the amnesty day, 146 guns have been taken off of Lincoln’s Streets.