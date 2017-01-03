LPD Hve Description Of Armed Men Who Robbed Heidelberg’s

Lincoln police this morning have a description of the armed men who robbed Heidelberg’s Sports Bar yesterday morning about an hour before opening. Sgt. Randy Clark says one suspect is medium to dark skinned, 5’7”. medium build. He wore a dark colored winter coat, blue jeans, a black stocking hat under the hood of the coat and had a black bandana with white markings covering his face.

The pair walked into the bar on Bair Avenue near 33rd and Superior…one robber hitting an employee 3 or 4 times with a handgun and demanding cash, while the other suspect held the door. No description of that individual.