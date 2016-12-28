LPD Investigating Death Of Foster Child At Lincoln Home

A 14-month-old child, who had been living with a foster family at a southwest Lincoln home, has died.

The little boy died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Tuesday night, according to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. He says police and LFR were called to a foster home in the 3700 block of West Plum on Dec. 22, about CPR being given to a child.

The young boy was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln before he was sent to UNMC. Bliemeister says there were no signs of wrongdoing or visible injuries on the child or his 2-year-old sister. The girl has been removed from the home.

As medical experts help police in the investigation, an autopsy will be done on Wednesday to determine what led to the boy’s death.

Bliemeister says foster children has been placed in the home in the past, with no evidence of abuse or other problems. He says they haven’t determined whether any criminal activity was involved, but police will continue to work with the Department of Health and Human Services in the investigation.