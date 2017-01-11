LPD Investigating Home Invasion Robbery

Police are investigating a home invasion robbery from early Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. In an email to KFOR News, police say they were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street, where some men came home and found their roommate had been hurt and robbed. The 19-year-old victim told Lincoln Police he was alone when he heard someone at the door. After he opened the door, another man punched the victim in the face several times, while other people took off with electronics and other belongings. Police tell us all the parties are known to the victim. No arrests have been made.