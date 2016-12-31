LPD Investigating Overnight Robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Roc’s Stop & Shop on 27th & South Streets. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, making it the third armed robbery this week.

LPD said two suspects entered the store and fired several shots inside. Officers said a clerk was hit in the arm, but refused medical treatment.

The two suspects left on foot and police do not believe they got away with anything.

LPD said Friday’s robbery is likely connected to the two others earlier in the week. The last one happened Wednesday at the Union Bank & Trust near 68th and O streets. The first happened Monday at the U-Stop on West O Street. Shots were fired in both robberies.

LPD released a surveillance image following the robbery at Union Bank. If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.