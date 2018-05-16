LPD: No Foul Play Expected in Case of Girl Found in Lincoln Creek

No indication of foul play in the case of a girl found unconscious in a creek Saturday evening. The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now conscious and alert and not suffering life-threatening injuries.

LPD said the student was dressed for an event at the school which was believed to be a graduation ceremony.

Two men who were walking along the creek Saturday afternoon found the girl and began to render aid. She was still breathing but very cold. It’s still unknown how she ended up in the water, but Lincoln police are weighing a few different possibilities.