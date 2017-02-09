LPD Officer Cited For DUI

A 2 1/2 year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department remains on modified duty this morning (Thursday) after getting a DUI ticket last month. Only now are we learning that on January 29th, Officer, Brian Nicholson was not on duty when he was caught going 67 miles an hour in a 35 mile per hour zone near 9th and South.

Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, told our media partner, 10/11 News, LPD is conducting an internal investigation. Nicholson’s blood alcohol was at least .15, nearly twice the legal limit.