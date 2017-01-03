LPD Releases Photo/Security Video From Pet Care Center Before Arson Fire

As Lincoln Police further investigate the latest arson fire in the Belmont neighborhood, they have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect they are looking for at this time.

The fire Sunday night at the Pet Care Center, 3220 North 14th Street, caused about $15,000 damage.

Below is surveillance video from the Pet Care Center, obtained by Lincoln Police and released to KFOR News.

If you have information on this arson fire, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.