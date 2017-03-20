LPD Releases Results of St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement

As a way to curb traffic crashes, drunk driving and over serving at bars and restaurants, 63 compliance checks were done across Lincoln last Friday. Police contacted 117 people and 40 of them were given warnings for miscellaneous traffic offenses.
Here’s the full rundown, courtesy of Lincoln Police.
Speeding – warning citations 4
Traffic Signal – warning citations 6
Stop Sign – warning citations 2
No Seatbelt – warning citations 2
No Proof of Insurance – official citations 3
No Proof of Insurance – warning citations 15
No Valid Registration- official citations 4
No Valid Registration – warning citations 4
Miscellaneous traffic – official citations 11
Miscellaneous traffic- warning citations 40
Driving Under Suspension 2
Minor In Possession 1
DWI 2
Total citizen contacts 117
Funding for the project was made possible through the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.