Lincoln Police this morning are searching for a 91 year old family violin. A couple of thieves stole it January 26th from a StarTran bus. We’re hearing about it now because police have released surveillance images from the bus…2 men, one in a white hooded sweatshirt, the other in a black coat.

Lincoln 8th grader, Corynn Smith, left it on the bus, telling our media partner, 10/11 NEWS the missing violin has been in the family for 5 generations.