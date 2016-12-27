LPD Searching For Two Suspects That Robbed U-Stop

Police this morning are looking for 2 men who robbed the U-Stop convenience store at 110 West O Street last night. Police Sgt. Jason Wesch tells KFOR NEWS just before 10, 2 men with their faces covered demanded money. One robber fired a shot over the head of the clerks. No one was hurt.

The man with the gun is described as white, 5-6, wearing a dark sweatshirt, black and gold plaid pants, a red bandana over his forehead and a black bandana over his face. The other robber wore a black hoody, black pants and a black bandana over his face.