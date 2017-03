Good police work this week traced 3 teens to 3 burglaries. Two 15-year-olds, as well as 19-year-old, Gregory Maddux, were caught early yesterday morning at 12th and G. Police linked them to the break-in at AJ Vapor & Smoke Shop late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Police then traced the two 15-year-olds to two burglaries at Zestos Ice Cream over the weekend.