LPD Using Twitter To Remind You To Protect Your Belongings At Night

Lincoln Police are launching a new effort called 9PM Routine, where you can help curb the number of larcenies from auto and burglaries by receiving a Twitter reminder from LPD’s account.

Captain Martin Fehringer says the #9PMRoutine reminder will be sent out to followers to bring in anything of value, lock your car doors and make sure the garage door is shut and your home is locked, as well.

It comes from a similar detail done by the Newport Richey, Florida Police Department in the past year, where Captain Fehringer says there was a 36% drop in larcenies.

Fehringer said he started to think about the idea, after chatting with some neighborhood organizations.

In 2017, 60% of larcenies from auto in Lincoln were due to unlocked vehicles. 36% of residential burglaries were due to doors being left unlocked.