Police are working to see if a burglary and stolen car case are related from overnight. Around 1 this morning, a car was stolen near 22nd and South and got away after a brief pursuit. Captain Bob Farber told KFOR News the car was registered to someone from Schuyler, Nebraska.

About an hour later, the car was found abandoned north of 24th and Van Dorn, as police were investigating a burglary in the same neighborhood. Farber says they are talking with someone, but have made no arrest.