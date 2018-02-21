LPS Announces Administrative Changes

Lincoln Public Schools Tuesday announced a series of leadership changes for administrative positions.

Vicki Schulenberg, now principal at Fredstrom Elementary School, will become the Human Resources Supervisor for Elementary Personnel Services. Prior to serving as Fredstrom principal, Schulenberg was a coordinator and teacher at Fredstrom, and a teacher at West Lincoln Elementary School. She has worked for LPS since 1982.

Vann Price, principal at Lincoln North Star High School, has accepted the position of Human Resources Supervisor for Secondary Personnel Services. Price has been principal at North Star since 2011, and previously served as associate principal at North Star. She was also a teacher at Campbell and Humann elementary schools. She has worked for LPS since 1990.

Kurt Glathar, principal at Lincoln Northeast High School, will be the new principal of the LPS Focus Programs (Arts and Humanities Focus Program, and the Science Focus Program – Zoo School). Prior to coming to LPS in 2004 to become principal at Northeast, Glathar worked in administrative, teaching and coaching positions at school districts in Beatrice, Louisville and Gretna (Nebraska) and Glenwood, Iowa.

Nicole Regan, Human Resources Supervisor for Secondary Personnel Services, will take over a combined position of Director of Recruiting and Human Resources Supervisor for Special Programs. Regan has worked at LPS since 2014, and previously worked in instruction and human resources positions for Omaha Public Schools.

Kim Schmidt, State Aid and Budget Specialist in Business Affairs at LPS, will be the new Budget Director. Schmidt has worked at LPS since 2005, in a variety of positions that include Internal Auditor for Business Affairs as well as Accounting Specialist/Budget Coordinator for Federal Programs.