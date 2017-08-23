LPS Board Passes $421-Million Budget For 2017-18 Year

Only Lincoln School Board member Matt Schulte voted against the 2017-18 budget Tuesday night, saying he would rather have given higher property tax revenue back to taxpayers. The additional $18 million in the budget will be generated by the increase in property values.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel says LPS needs the extra $18 million in the proposed school budget to keep up with Lincoln’s growth. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live Tuesday, Joel said several high schools are near capacity, the district has grown by over a thousand students this year, and state aid is flat.

The district budget handles an increase of almost 1,000 students this year, bringing estimated total enrollment to almost 42,000 students.

LPS served almost 41,000 students last school year, an increase of 12 percent or 4,450 students over the last 5 years.