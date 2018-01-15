LPS, Catholic Schools Cancel Classes Tuesday Due To Extreme Cold

Students in Lincoln Public Schools will get an extra day off from classes.

Around 7:30pm Monday, district officials announced that, because of cold temperatures and gusty winds forecast through the day, Tuesday would be unsafe for students.

In a statement sent to KFOR News, LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said, “Keeping students safe is our No. 1 priority. We are always prudent when considering valuable instructional time in our schools, but we are concerned about dangerous wind chills on Tuesday.”

Lincoln’s catholic schools are also following the same procedures and calling off classes for Tuesday.

Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska are included in a wind chill advisory that’s in effect until noon Tuesday, where wind chill values could be between -20 and -25 degrees.