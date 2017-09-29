LPS Enrollment Climbs Again

Student enrollment at Lincoln Public Schools hit new highs this school year: 41,760 students are attending district schools in 2017-18, an increase of 830 over last year.

The increase continues a trend that has resulted in nearly 15 percent growth over the past five years. School officials report the growth is occuring throughout all parts of Lincoln.

“This is what happens in a healthy community and a dynamic public school district,” said Steve Joel, superintendent of LPS. “That’s like saying we grew the equivalent of two elementary schools this year, only the growth is not confined to one area, it is happening everywhere in Lincoln. In fact, we now have more than 2,000 students at four of our six high schools.”

Lincoln Public Schools officials announced the new numbers Friday afternoon at an outdoors assembly at Meadow Lane Elementary with teachers, staff and administrators cheering on the new numbers.

The statistics include:

•Four LPS high schools now have enrollments over 2,000. The largest high school is Lincoln High School at 2,187. Three other high schools have more than 2,000 students: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East.

•Scott Middle School has the largest middle school enrollment with 1,144.

•The largest elementary school is Roper Elementary with 894.

•LPS has a kindergarten class this year of 3,082 children.

The official student enrollment count for LPS is recorded each year on the final Friday of September when numbers are reported to the State Department of Education.