LPS Expecting An Increase Of Students

Lincoln Public Schools are expecting 950 more students next year. That’s a jump of more than 2%, yet the proposed LPS budget reflects a 4 1/2% spending increase. At a budget forum, Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, pointed out LPS is mandated to offer English Language Learning and Special Education, two costs that continue to go up.

Most of the chatter at the forum centered around LPS wanting to use extra money from the county wide valuation and subsequent property tax increase to accommodate growth. A July 11th work session will be followed by a public hearing August 8th. The school board will vote on the final budget in late August.