LPS Growing Fast Than Lincoln Population

Student enrollment in Lincoln’s public schools is nearing 41,000. LPS is growing about 1% faster than the population of Lincoln at just over 2% a year. Student growth is due to several things…including more rural residents moving to the city, families staying to have children, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s impact and the momentum of Silicon Prairie. At a workshop earlier this week, school board members learned LPS has $486 million in unfunded needs.

Over the next 10 years, the district will likely need 4 more elementary schools, 2 new middle schools and a new high school in addition to the new Moore Middle School at 84th Street and Yankee Hill opening this fall.