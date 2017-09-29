LPS High School Task Force To Look At Future High School Needs
By Jeff Motz
Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:12 PM

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent  Dr. Steve Joel set the tone for future meetings at Thursday night’s initial High School Task Force meeting at East High School, by characterizing the process as “a free flowing discussion” where members can bring up any concerns or ideas on how to make the district better.

Typically, the district puts together a basic task force to discuss what can be done to better serve the district. But given issues of overcrowding and steady student growth, this time the task force is focusing on high schools.

Dr. Joel told task force members they have the opportunity to think differently. The task force will meet five more times, once at each high school.

The superintendent will make a recommendation to the school board at the end of the year.

