In a five hour period Friday night into Saturday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies stopped just over 200 vehicles near 98th and Highway 6 during a ‘You Drink & Drive. You Lose’ sobriety checkpoint. ¬†Five people were arrested for possession of marijuana, four drivers for DUI, two for driving during suspension and three for not wearing seat belts. More deputies were out Saturday night into Sunday morning and stopped nearly 30 more vehicles.