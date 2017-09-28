LSO: Man Considered Dangerous Wanted By Authorities

The Metro Fugitive Task Force wants your help finding a very dangerous fugitive.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says 49 year old Joel Watermeier is wanted on three felony warrants, including an assault that happened September 19, where he allegedly used a baseball bat to hurt two people he was staying with at a Lincoln home.

He’s a 6′ 3″, 220 pounds and do not approach or try to detain him in any way. KFOR News asked Sheriff Wagner if Watermeier may be armed.

“We don’t have reason to believe he’s armed with a firearm,” Sheriff Wagner answered. “He has used (weapons) in the past, such as baseball bats.”

Wagner added that Watermeier served time in the past and was involved in an incident in 2002 at Conestoga Lake, where he was wounded by deputies.

Authorities emphasize that if you think you see Watermeier, call 402 441-6000.