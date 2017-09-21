LSO Not Involved In Wednesday’s Inmate Transport, Who Escaped

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were not involved in the transport or the search for the missing escapee in Saunders County on Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan, though, said Thursday cases like this prompt them to review their measures in transporting inmates, to see if there is anything that can be learned or aware of that would affect how they operate in the county.

Duncan said he’s confident in their current operations of properly securing and transporting inmates.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office does around 250 prisoner transports per month. Around 10 of those are extraditions of fugitives from other states back to Nebraska.

So far, the latest information in the escapee report is that 37-year-old Eric Scott has been captured over in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.