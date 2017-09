A view into the crowd for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2017 show at the Bob Benes farm west of Lincoln on Thu. Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of Rob Kelley/KX96.9)

An estimated crowd of at least 17,000 showed up to the Bob Benes Farm on SW 63rd Street south of “O” Street Thursday night to see country superstar Luke Bryan and a few others perform as part of the Farm Tour 2017.

While the show finally got underway around 7pm, Bryan took to the stage around 10pm and finally wrapped up around midnight.

