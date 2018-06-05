Lull in Crime Spree

Good news for people living in the 14th and Superior neighborhood. No serious crimes reported Monday night. Capt. Robert Farber told KFOR NEWS only 9 calls for service came from that part of the city, where early Sunday morning there was plenty going on…a crime spree of burglaries, auto thefts, and larcenies. Police believe they are related. LPD wants you to make sure to take valuables out of your vehicle, close your garage door, lock vehicle doors AND the door from your garage to your house and keep lights on.