Are Lumber Sizing Names Too Confusing?
By Chris Goforth
|
Jun 22, 2017 @ 5:52 AM

Saw this article this morning on USA Today and had to share. As someone who has grown an interest in woodworking, I learned quickly that the name of a piece of lumber doesn’t represent their exact size. For example, a 2×4 is not really 2″ by 4″. But now, it seems some people feel like they have been duped and are suing certain hardware stores. Do you think they have a legitimate claim or just a bunch of nonsense? Read the article here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2017/06/21/home-depot-menards-lumber-size-lawsuit/415874001/ 

