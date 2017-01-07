Lux Expanding Classrooms And Community Role

The Lux Center for the Arts kicked off an expansion and remodeling program Saturday that will double its Ceramics Teaching area first, but result in a higher profile in the future. The building just west of the 48th and Baldwin Street Center will be converted into its Ceramics Center between now and the first week of June.

“This will double the number of classes we will be able to offer” said Education Director Lindsay Clausen. “It will also allow us to teach two clay classes at the same time.” She said it will also allow teachers to have private studios instead of the current shared space. A typical Saturday will have three ceramics classes currently, along with one or two during the week. The current maximum number of students, she says, is eight. The expanded area will allow classes of twelve students.

The big picture is even more ambitious for the Lux Center. “Our capital campaign has been going on for about three years” said Executive Director Susan McIntosh Kriz. “When we’re completely done with this, we’ll not only have the new ceramics center, our next project will be renovating this building.” The 40 year Lux Center is housed in the 102 year old former University Place City Hall. “We’ll upgrade our gallery spaces and the existing classroom spaces.” She said it’s a good time to take care of the building itself. “It’s 102 years old, it’s been lived in, but it needs some love now itself so we need to take care of the heating and air conditioning and that sort of thing.” She said the end of the project will be exciting. “It will give us a lot more capacity and a lot more function for a diversity of activities.”

The Lux Center is located in Northeast Lincoln, but draws students and art lovers from all over the area. “The people that take our classes…you’ll find people from every zip code in Lincoln” said Associate Director Joe Shaw. “We get people from Malcolm and Raymond and all the places outside of Lincoln also.” He calls it a growth of service to Lincoln and all of Lancaster County. “We act as an incubator for the Arts by bringing fresh artists here who create art here.”

“We also go out into the community with our Art Van” said McIntosh Kriz. “We serve Title 1 Schools, The Lancaster County Youth Corrections Center, and many other organizations, so we can take art classes to them.

Lux Center Board of Director Chairman Trent Wilcox is enthusiastic about the plans for growth also. “We have a lot of great people on the Board and we’re excited about where we’re going. We have people joining as we speak to come together and help us create what is going to be the only Art Campus in all of Lincoln.”

Mayor Chris Beutler also praised the growth and changes at the Lux. “There are a whole number of things going on around the City.” The Mayor pointed out that Lincoln is made up of many small towns that have joined together and have been incorporated into one City in the same way as University Place. “The creative energy and the innovation should not be just in the downtown but all around.”

“Shopping Centers, new housing and mixed use are starting to develop”, he added, “and so the renaissance that we have seen in our downtown we are now beginning to see in other areas.”

The Mayor complimented the Lux for its contributions in its 40 year existence. “It’s done great work in educating children in the arts with programs and with schools around the area, it’s been a center for artists around the area.” He said it all fits into the encouragement of creativity “which in turn generates innovation, which in turn has great economic value to us.”