Luxury Hotel Coming To Lincoln

Nicolas and Brooke Castaneda are building a “high class” hotel never before seen in Lincoln. Developers say the 7-story, 38 room, “Kindler Hotel” at 11th and P will compare to a Ritz Carlton or Four Seasons Hotel. It’s a dream the couple has had for years, naming the hotel after Brooke’s late father and Lincoln artist, Ken Kindler. The couple is also working with a Beverly Hills designer, who has the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles on his resume.

The $10 million project also includes restoring the 105 year old Lincoln Commercial Club Building, attached to the hotel. The City-County Planning Commission and City Council still need to sign off on the project. If approved, construction is expected to start in May. The target completion date is summer 2018.