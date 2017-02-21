Mailbox Vandal Cited By Lancaster County Deputies

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a 19-year-old Nebraska man for smashing mailboxes on Sunday night.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Tuesday they got a report of a vehicle destroying property in the 6900 Block of West A Street around 7 p.m., and one of the victim’s attempted to follow the suspect.

The chase eventually got too dangerous on a gravel road, but the suspect was last seen in the area of SW 63rd and West O Street, in the area of PlaMor Ballroom. Deputies then found a vehicle matching the description with tape over the license plate.

Wagner says 19-year-old Stephon Friesen, of Benedict, was cited for three counts of criminal mischief for destroying three mailboxes with an aluminum baseball bat.

He was also in possession of multiple black, steel swords.

Friesen was cited and released by authorities.