Man Accidentally Shot In Buttocks At Malcolm Area Cabin

MALCOLM-(KFOR)-A 19-year-old Waterloo man suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, after his friend accidentally shot him inside a cabin near Malcolm on Saturday afternoon.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it happened at the cabin near NW 112th and West Mill Road, close to Branched Oak Lake. Wagner says teenagers were at the cabin, and had a Vietnam War era protection vest.

The shooting victim put on the vest, while one of his friends tried to shoot it with a .22 caliber handgun, when the shot missed and hit him in the buttocks.

The teen’s injuries are non-life threatening and Sheriff Wagner said alcohol did play a factor.

The situation is still under investigation.