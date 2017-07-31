Man Accused Of Hitting Officer With Car

A Lincoln Police officer suffered only minor injuries, after a 19-year-old man allegedly hit him with his car early Sunday morning in the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road. Police were called after a suspicious vehicle was seen by someone. As police showed up and walked up to the car, Brennan Randall, apparently hit the gas pedal and swerved to hit the officer, hitting him with a side mirror. Randall left and abandoned the car. His mother turned him into police later in the day. Randall has been put in jail on second degree assault on an officer.