Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who threatened another man with a firearm, led police on a brief chase, and was found with a stolen handgun. It happened around noon time Thursday when officers were called to 8th and “C” Streets on a reported robbery. Police found out that the victim got a ride from Lorenzo Clemons. During the ride, Clemons allegedly showed a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and racked the slide. Eventually, the victim got out of the vehicle and got away. Clemons was later found near 20th and Garfield.
Man Accused of Pulling Gun On Passenger After Offering A Ride
By Jeff Motz
Aug 11, 2017 @ 12:50 PM