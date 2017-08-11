Man Accused of Pulling Gun On Passenger After Offering A Ride

Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who threatened another man with a firearm, led police on a brief chase, and was found with a stolen handgun. It happened around noon time Thursday when officers were called to 8th and “C” Streets on a reported robbery. Police found out that the victim got a ride from Lorenzo Clemons. During the ride, Clemons allegedly showed a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and racked the slide. Eventually, the victim got out of the vehicle and got away. Clemons was later found near 20th and Garfield.