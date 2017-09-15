Man Arrested After Scuffle, Hitting Police Car Outside Bar

Police arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln man after getting into a scuffle with an officer just before 1am Friday outside of Risky’s Sports Bar near 48th and Leighton.

Officers were originally called about another man with a baseball bat threatening people. When one officer showed up to look for other people involved, he approached the driver of a black Cadillac.

However, the driver revved his engine and sped off. Officer Angela Sands says a short time later, the male officer was still canvassing the area when the Cadillac circled back and stopped near the officer in a dark alley.

The officer approached the vehicle again, and noticed the suspect, Chaz Jane, had his hand on the middle console of the vehicle, which turned out to be a loaded handgun.

Jane got into a scuffle with the officer, when Jane’s car hit the police cruiser after it was left in gear. He was taken to jail for resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released for driving under the influence.