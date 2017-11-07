Man Arrested For Stealing Running, Unoccupied Vehicle From Parking Lot

Lincoln Police arrested a 30-year-old transient, who stole a man’s vehicle after he left it running in the parking lot of a convenience store Monday morning.

Jonathan Velez is accused of stealing the car from the lot at U-Stop, 110 West “O” Street. The victim had just finishing filling up the gas tank and pulled his vehicle up to the building to go inside. He left the car running to keep it warm.

Velez allegedly hopped in and took off. The vehicle was later found near 18th and “K”, where police conducted a traffic stop. Velez was arrested and taken to jail.

Velez told police he was trying to make his way back to Puerto Rico, and wanted to stop by the People’s City Mission before he left.

Lincoln Police are reminding you to not leave your vehicle running at anytime, if you are going to be away from it.

Officer Angela Sands says spike in auto thefts is typically seen during the winter months.