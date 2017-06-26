Man Caught Peeking Through Window Arrested

A 34-year-old Lincoln woman had a feeling she was being watched Friday night.

She saw a man peeking through her partially closed blinds while she changed her clothes around 11:30pm inside her apartment near 18th and “J.” When she saw the man, she ran outside to get a better look at him.

After police got her description of the man, they found him sitting in a car near the woman’s apartment. An officer walked up to 52-year-old John Opendi in his vehicle, he didn’t respond and drove away.

Opendi got stopped at 24th and Randolph and was arrested.