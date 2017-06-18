Man charged with sexual assault of child

A Lincoln man was arrested after being charged with sexual assault of a child and incest.Three victims, ages 9, 11 and 12, all told their mother that they had been sexually assaulted by Carlos A. Tucker,at their home in Lincoln.

The three claimed Tucker sexually abused them, forced them to perform sexual acts along with watching pornographic videos.

The mother, the girlfriend of Tucker, located evidence that was described by the children in the bathroom her and Tucker shared.

The mother turned the evidence over to police.