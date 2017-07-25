Man Cited For Firing Shots, After Disturbance Woke Him Up

Police cited a Lincoln man for firing multiple shots into the air after he was awoken by a disturbance Tuesday morning. It happened near 30th and Merrill just after 1:30am.

Police say officers were called about a group of teens fighting on the west side of Fleming Fields, plus shots fired. Witnesses at the scene refused to speak in detail, however, the investigation led officers to contact Matthew Ostgaard, 29, of Lincoln, at a nearby home.

Ostgaard told police the fight woke him up and he yelled at a group of teenagers and told them to leave. The group of teenagers approached Ostgaard, so he retrieved his 9mm handgun and fired a number of rounds into the air.

Ostgaard estimated that he shot over ten rounds into the air. Some shell casings were found at the scene.

Ostgaard was cited for discharging a firearm within city limits.