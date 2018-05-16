Man Critically Injured After Golf Cart Crash

A 41-year-old Lincoln man suffered a head injury after he was hurt in a golf cart accident Tuesday night at a home near SW 70th and West Van Dorn. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan says the victim was found unconscious on the ground.

“The driver of the cart, a 51-year-old man, found the address of where they were and reported to police that he had been driving the cart when he made a turn and the victim fell off,” Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said Wednesday.

The injured man, later identified as Tony Young, is in critical but stable condition. No citations have been issued. Deputy Duncan said alcohol might have been a factor.