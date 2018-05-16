Man Critically Injured After Golf Cart Crash
By Jackie Ourada
|
May 16, 2018 @ 1:56 PM

A 41-year-old Lincoln man suffered a head injury after he was hurt in a golf cart accident Tuesday night at a home near SW 70th and West Van Dorn. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan says the victim was found unconscious on the ground.

“The driver of the cart, a 51-year-old man, found the address of where they were and reported to police that he had been driving the cart when he made a turn and the victim fell off,” Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said Wednesday.

The injured man, later identified as Tony Young, is in critical but stable condition. No citations have been issued. Deputy Duncan said alcohol might have been a factor.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Voter Turnout Lower Than Expected; Two Races Might Be Up for Recount Woman Remains in Critical Condition Following Tuesday Crash LPD: No Foul Play Expected in Case of Girl Found in Lincoln Creek Robocalls Soared in Lincoln Last Month State Offices Election Results Federal Statewide Election Results