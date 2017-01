Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to an accident in the area of 56th and Randolph in Lincoln around 8:40 p.m. Friday night.¬†According to officials on the scene, a man’s vehicle crashed into a tree. Police are investigating how the accident happened.¬†Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to get the man out of the vehicle. The man was taken to a Bryan Health’s West Campus with life-threatening injuries. (Story/Photo Courtesy 10/11 News)