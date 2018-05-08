Man In Jail After Robbery, Brutal Attack

Lincoln Police arrested a 40-year-old man for tying up another man and assaulting him with a hammer.

Jacob Brehm is accused of robbery, second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was arrested on May 4 at his home near 12th and High Street, after his parole officer contacted him.

According to police, Brehm was at his home with the victim May 2, drinking and doing drugs, when they got into an argument over money. The victim then walked home to his house near 35th and “Q.”

A few hours later, Brehm and another friend showed up to the victim’s house and allegedly attacked him. The victim suffered facial and head injuries, after being hit with a hammer.

Brehm and the other man apparently shoved a sock covered in cleaning solvent in the victim’s mouth, and tape it to keep it in place. The victim was placed in the bathtub and struck again with the hammer before the suspects left the scene.

Brehm and the other man stole $500 worth of items, including a jacket, a gold chain, a tablet, and a cell phone.