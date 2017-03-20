Man Killed In Possible Work-Related Accident

By Jeff Motz
|
Mar 20, 12:57 PM

A man was killed in a possible workplace accident at NMC Railway Systems in Lincoln on Monday morning.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, police were called to 930 West O Street around 9 a.m. on a medical emergency.

Police said that employees found a man unresponsive at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

CPR was preformed until emergency crews arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. KFOR News has reached out to Lincoln Police for further details, but was unsuccessful in contacting investigators at the time.

According to the website for NMC Railway Systems, the facility ‘designs, builds, and distributes equipment for the railroad industry.”

An investigation is ongoing, and the name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Related Content

Huge Fire At Multi-Million Dollar KC Apartment Com...
Lawmakers Considering Ending Deductions For Union ...
Jeff Gordman Interested In Buying Back Into Stores
City Council Approves Resolution For Property Tax ...
Huskers Head to California for Spring Break
Late Rally Pushes Wichita State Past Nebraska