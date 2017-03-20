Man Killed In Possible Work-Related Accident

A man was killed in a possible workplace accident at NMC Railway Systems in Lincoln on Monday morning.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, police were called to 930 West O Street around 9 a.m. on a medical emergency.

Police said that employees found a man unresponsive at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

CPR was preformed until emergency crews arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. KFOR News has reached out to Lincoln Police for further details, but was unsuccessful in contacting investigators at the time.

According to the website for NMC Railway Systems, the facility ‘designs, builds, and distributes equipment for the railroad industry.”

An investigation is ongoing, and the name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.