Man Loses Part Of His Leg, Following Hit and Run

The man critically hurt in a hit and run at 41st and Huntington on Thursday afternoon had his leg partially amputated. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says 39-year-old Steven Collins is recovering at the hospital. She says this may have been a road rage incident, after there was an accident.

Sands says the investigation is ongoing.

“There were several witnesses to the incidents and officers are working through those statements,” Sands told reporters Friday morning.

A black vehicle hit the man, then drove off, only to be found a few blocks away. Police are still looking for the driver.

Officer Sands says a passerby heard the man screaming, saw severe damage to his leg and used a makeshift tourniquet out of bungee cords from his car to stop the bleeding, until paramedics showed up.