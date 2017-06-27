Man In NE Jail Implicated In Multiple Bank Robberies

The FBI in California says a man in a Nebraska jail may be connected to a series of bank robberies in Nebraska, California, Washington state and Idaho. Richard Gathercole was arrested near Lexington on Tuesday, June 20th for allegedly shooting at a Kansas state trooper near Goodland.

He made a call from that jail to his mother, asking her to get rid of all the guns in his Montana home. Federal agents say a weekend search of a south-central Montana residence turned up homemade bombs connected to a bank robbery investigation.