Man Robbed While Trying To Buy Items Through Online Deal

You are highly recommended to do any online purchase exchanges outside the 27th and Holdrege police substation.

That reminder from Lincoln Police , after another robbery where a 54-year-old man wanting to buy belts and handbags online, when he went to meet the seller at 21st and “J” Friday afternoon.

The seller pulled out a gun and demanded everything the victim had before a struggle ensued. The suspect took off before police showed up.

Based on the description and information given, police say they have a suspect in mind. The victim suffered minor injuries.