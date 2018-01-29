Man Robbed While Trying To Buy Items Through Online Deal
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 12:48 PM

You are highly recommended to do any online purchase exchanges outside the 27th and Holdrege police substation.

That reminder from Lincoln Police , after another robbery where a 54-year-old man wanting to buy belts and handbags online, when he went to meet the seller at 21st and “J” Friday afternoon.

The seller pulled out a gun and demanded everything the victim had before a struggle ensued. The suspect took off before police showed up.

Based on the description and information given, police say they have a suspect in mind. The victim suffered minor injuries.

