Man Robbed While Trying To Complete Craigslist Transaction In Person

A Lincoln man is out money after he was robbed while trying to buy a cell phone late Tuesday morning from a person he met on Craigslist.

The suspect was going to the 27-year-old victim’s workplace, when he convinced the victim they needed meet near 17th and E streets to pick up the cell phone. When the victim showed up, police said the suspect took $700 for the phone and drove off.

The victim followed the thief, but the suspect stopped, got out of his vehicle with his hands in his pockets, and told the man to stop following him. The victim feared the man had a gun, so he left the scene and contacted authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Anytime you have a transaction online, police suggest using their Swap spot at the 27th and Holdrege precinct.