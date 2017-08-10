Man Steals Fair 4-H Exhibit On Camera

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who stole a 4-H entry from the Lancaster County Super Fair. An 11 year old Girl entered a plastic model of a Ford Pickup as a 4-H project. Last Friday around 3 in the afternoon surveillance video shows a man picking up the model and walking away. He’s later seen placing the model in a bag that he is carrying. The girl’s father says she customized and painted the model with automotive grade products, and spent in excess of 15 hours building it. You can see several photos of the man taking the model at the following address:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p7l3kkwypfyojbj/AAB6av41UIRgFIqvOCMMfKuua?dl=0