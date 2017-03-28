Man Suspected of Road Rage Against Family of Three

A family of three received quite a scare Monday morning, when a man apparently chased them across east Lincoln.

Police call it a road rage case, saying 37-year-old Christopher Witmer was upset with their driving at 48th and “O”. Eventually, both cars stopped at a red light at 84th and “O”, where Witmer allegedly got out, walked up to the other vehicle and threatened to break out the window.

The other driver took off and pulled into the lot of Southeast Community College, where Witmer followed them, got out this time with a weapon, making threats again.

The family of three managed to get away and call for help. Through a description, Witmer was tracked down near 70th and “A” and arrested. He was also cited for possession of marijuana, after more than a gram of pot was found in his sock.

The couple and their three-year-old daughter were not hurt.